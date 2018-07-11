LGBT Pride 2018: Your guide to events around San Diego

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — The San Diego City Council issued a proclamation this week to recognize July 2018 as LGBT Pride Month in America's Finest City. The proclamation came just before Pride festivities kick off this week in Hillcrest, Balboa Park and elsewhere around San Diego.

Here's a look at the official San Diego Pride events and other Pride-related happenings:

Thursday, July 12

San Diego Pride Business Mixer

Several organizations have put together this pre-Pride mixer where hundreds of professionals are expected to come together to network and mingle.

Location: Rich's Nightclub 1051 University Ave., Hillcrest.

Time: 5:30 - 8 p.m.

Friday, July 13

Pride of Hillcrest Block Party

This festival in view of the Hillcrest Pride Flag will feature a DJ dance party, a giant Ferris wheel, beer garden, a laser-light show and more.

Location: Pride Plaza - 1500 University Ave., Hillcrest

Time: 2 - 11 p.m.

Spirit of Stonewall Rally

A special way to kick off Pride by celebrating the accomplishments of the LGBT movement and honoring the leaders who continue to face challenges. Various community members will speak, and the Spirit of Stonewall Awardees will also be honored at the event.

Location: Hillcrest Pride Flag - University Avenue and Normal Street, Hillcrest

Time: 6 - 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 14

Pride 5K Run & Walk

This fitness-minded way to kickoff Pride is presented by Front Runners and Walkers San Diego. Click here to register.

Location: Starting line is at the San Diego LGBT Community Center – 3909 Centre St.

Time: 9:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

San Diego Pride Parade

The annual Pride Parade begins at the Hillcrest Pride Flag then heads west down University Avenue, turns south on Sixth Avenue and leads down Balboa Drive ending at Quince Drive near the entrance to the Pride Festival. The event is free. Keep an eye out for News 8's Barbara-Lee Edwards and Carlo Cecchetto and KFM-BFM's Robin Roth in the parade!

Location: Starts at the Hillcrest Pride Flag - University Avenue and Normal Street, Hillcrest

Time: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Of course, the parade is a long-standing tradition in San Diego so we dove into the News 8 archives, for a look back at the parade in 1991. Check out the video below.

To view on YouTube, click here and scroll down for another News 8 Throwback.

Saturday, July 14 – Sunday, July 15

Pride Festival

This two-day signature San Diego Pride event will feature four stages and over 100 entertainers plus dozens of vendor booths and cultural presentations. This year's headlining acts include TLC and Jojo. For tickets and VIP packages, click here.

Location: Marston Point in Balboa Park – Sixth Avenue and Laurel Street

Time: Saturday noon – 10 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Sunday, July 15

Pride World Forum

The San Diego Diplomacy Council is hosting this event for the fourth year featuring LGBTQIA+ movement leaders from around the world. Members of the International Visitors Leadership Program will participate in a panel discussion about their work and human rights issues worldwide. Following the forum there will be a mix and mingle session with guided tours of the San Diego History Center's exhibit LGBTQ+ San Diego: Stories of Struggles and Triumphs.

Location: San Diego History Center – 1649 El Prado, Balboa Park

Time: 10:30 a.m. - noon

Monday, July 16

Hillcrest Town Council's Post-Pride Neighborhood Clean-Up

Each yeah following Pride, HTC and their volunteers work in teams to spruce up the neighborhood. All supplies and breakfast treats are provided to start the day and light appetizers will be served at Mo's Bar and Grill following the clean-up. Click here to sign-up.

Location: Starts at Pardon My French Bar & Kitchen – 3797 Park Blvd., Hillcrest.

Time: 7:30 a.m. - noon

For more information on San Diego Pride and to get details on events, click here.

A News 8 Throwback to the Gay Pride Parade in 1993 where attendees discussed concerns over the military's "Don't Ask, Don't Tell" policy at the time.

To view the video on YouTube, click here and visit our YouTube channel to see more News 8 Throwback videos.

Happy Pride!

Scroll through to see how various San Diego organizations are also recognizing Pride:

Robert DeKoven, who was an Associated Students president at SDSU in the late 1970s, announced Wednesday he will donate $1 million toward his alma mater's Pride Center and LGBT Studies Program. The gift was announced at SDSU's annual Pride flag-raising ceremony:

Photos from today's 11th annual Pride Flag Raising Ceremony. ???‍?? pic.twitter.com/TKD8oLvzQL — San Diego State University (@SDSU) July 11, 2018



On Monday, UC San Diego Health's Hillcrest center was bathed in rainbow colors during a lighting ceremony commemorating San Diego Pride:

?? Just in time for #SDPride, "LGBTQ+ San Diego: Stories of Struggles & Triumphs" is open at @SanDiegoHistory! Check out this time lapse of the pride flag going up for the exhibition.



The Pride Festival is Sat. & Sun. at Marston Point. Keep it in mind when you make Park plans! pic.twitter.com/25hbpSm7WF — Balboa Park (@BalboaPark) July 11, 2018