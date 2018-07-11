Rancho Bernardo songwriter hits 'high note' as she sings America's praises

Monday, July 9 2018 11:08 PM EDT2018-07-10 03:08:36 GMT
It's a San Diego tradition: the 65th annual Old Mission Beach Athletic Club Over The Line tournament returns to Fiesta Island this weekend. In Monday's Zevely Zone, Jeff shows us how two "hall of fame" players fell in love with the sport - and each other.
After 20 years of bringing San Dieagans his microclimate forecast, News 8's beloved Matt Baylow is calling it a career. Jeff Zevely took a walk down memory lane with Matt and sends him off with heartfelt goodbyes from the newsroom in Wednesday's very special Zevely Zone.
Life can get pretty busy for parents: you've got the kids, a full-time job, volunteering with the Boy Scouts - and then it's off to the opera. In Tuesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff's in Vista to meet a dad who has a hard time saying no - to anything.
It's history in the making for a deaf Encinitas boy and Big Brothers, Big Sisters of San Diego County. In Monday's Zevely Zone, Jeff is in Mission Beach for a special day filled with fun with Taj and Nick.
