Rancho Bernardo songwriter hits 'high note' as she sings America - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Rancho Bernardo songwriter hits 'high note' as she sings America's praises

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — One week ago Wednesday, America celebrated another birthday - and for one Rancho Bernardo woman the party never stopped.

In Wednesday's Zevely Zozene, Jeff's at the Poway Heritage Museum for an encore patriotic performance by Laura Casale.

To learn more about Laura's music and doll collection, click here.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.