Getting Woke-ish (and other life lessons) with Marlon Wayans

(SAN DIEGO) - Marlon Wayans is an actor, producer, comedian, writer and film director, you may recognize him from the 2004 hit comedy 'White Chicks', or horror comedy spoof 'Scary Movie' and 'Scary Movie 2'.

When I do a joke that makes everybody laugh, for a minute all the world's problems go away. They'll laugh in unison. That emotion is healing, and when they leave my show, they feel better. I hope when they watch this special, they feel better because I am dealing with all these things that I'm talking about.

Wayans can next be seen starring in the NBC sitcom “Marlon,” loosely based on his life. “Marlon” is a family comedy centered around a loving (but immature) father committed to co-parenting his two kids with his very-together ex-wife, played by Essence Atkins. “Marlon” will premiere this August 16 at 9 p.m.

Wayans also stars in the upcoming Netflix movie 'Naked' which will premiere on the streaming site on August 11. You can see his stand-up right here in San Diego Thursday, July 12 - Sunday, July 15 at the American Comedy Co., click here for show times and tickets!

**Warning! The trailer below is NSFW!