Build-A-Bear "Pay Your Age" sale closes lines in San Diego due to 'safety concerns'

Big crowds are being turned away at stores across the U.S. and here in San Diego after enormous lines begin to form around-the-block for the Build-A-Bear "Pay Your Age" one day sale.
Slight chance of thunderstorms Thursday afternoon, mainly in the mountains. Temperatures will warm through Saturday as well, due to high pressure building over Southern California.
What’s the biggest difference between using Tinder at 35 vs 25? Comedian and actress Carly Craig tells you all about it in her new comedy, 'Sideswiped'!
A San Diego police officer is getting a second chance at life-saving surgery. Officer Art Calvert will finally receive a new kidney Thursday, six months after a heartbreaking setback.
San Diego County Crime Stoppers along with San Diego police investigators are asking for the public's assistance in identifying and locating two suspects who violently assaulted and robbed an adult male while he was sitting at the MTS trolley platform located 1910 Harbor Drive on April.
The Trump administration says all eligible small children separated from their families as a result of its zero-tolerance immigration policy have been reunited with their parents.
A proposal to ban products made with Styrofoam, or expanded polystyrene, in San Diego was approved Wednesday night by the City Council's Rules Committee by a 3-2 vote.
A 23-year-old man on Tuesday got stuck in his home's chimney when he tried to climb in after being locked out by his parents.