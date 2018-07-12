Build-A-Bear "Pay Your Age" sale closes lines in San Diego due to 'safety concerns'

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Big crowds are being turned away at stores across the U.S. and here in San Diego after enormous lines begin to form around-the-block for the Build-A-Bear "Pay Your Age" one day sale.

"Please be aware: Based on the unprecedented response to our Pay Your Age Day event in our early opening stores, we are experiencing significantly longer than expected lines and large crowds. Local authorities are requiring us to limit the lines and crowds due to safety concerns. We understand this is disappointing, we are working to address the situation, and we will be reaching out to our valued Guests soon."

The message went out about 11:30 a.m. EDT on Thursday.

Facebook Video: Chopper 8 over the around-the-block line outside the Build-A-Bear in Otay Ranch.

Parents were overjoyed at the Pay Your Age deal on Thursday, July 12. Walk in and pick out a plush toy for the cost of your child's age.

Except that lines were so long that eager children were turned away.

Livid parents took to social media in the U.S. and the U.K. to rage.

@buildabear not being able to supply the demand on pay-your-age day is bad. making kids have to attend and being turned away at the door is disgusting. #promofail #PayYourAge #buildabear #angryparent - Graeme Allan (@pieman1872) July 12, 2018

@buildabear @emma1885 angry and fuming, we are working parents, my wife is having to drive 100 miles after work to get to a store to take up the offer, and now we have a 2 year old in meltdown she's not getting a bear, perhaps your MD wants to consul her @BBCWatchdog #buildabear - Dave A (@geekonaleashuk) July 12, 2018

