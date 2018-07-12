Loosen your belts: Little Italy's Food Hall is open! - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Loosen your belts: Little Italy's Food Hall is open!

(SAN DIEGO) - Whatever flavor you've got a thirst or hunger for, you can satisfy it at the Little Italy Food Hall. 

Doors open at 3 p.m. on Thursday, July 12 for six different dining options, a full bar, as well as an outdoor beer and wine cart. From a bowl of spicy ramen to pizza to tacos, you can run the gastro gamut and wash it all down with a specialty cocktail:

The Little Italy Food Hall is open seven days a week for your dining pleasure, and is located in the recently opened Piazza della Famiglia

  • Sunday - Thursday: 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.
  • Friday - Saturday 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. 

For more information about the Little Italy Food Hall, click here! 

