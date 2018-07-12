National City Police to implement "quadcopters" for aerial observation

NATIONAL CITY (CNS) - The National City Police Department Thursday will begin implementation of a drone program designed to provide aerial observation to first responders.



The department will hold a demonstration to showcase the capabilities of the program, officially called the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Quadcopter Program, from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the department office located at 1200 National City Boulevard.



The program is an alternative method of providing real-time information to first responders during critical incidents, National City police Sgt. Chris Sullivan said.



Five law enforcement officers and one firefighter are currently licensed to operate the drones for the program.



"The use of quadcopters will enhance the future of public safety,'' National City police Chief Manuel Rodriguez said. "The use of quadcopters will allow us to better serve our community and enhance community and officer safety.''

