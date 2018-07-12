San Diego Pride business mixer on Thursday

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - San Diego Pride festivities are getting underway and a special mixer on Thursday evening will get things started in a unique way.

The LGBT networking event at Rich's San Diego in Hillcrest will include a rainbow ribbon-cutting ceremony with elected officials and local business owners.

Eddie Reynoso of the Equality Business Alliance stopped by Morning Extra with vendors who will be at the Pride Mixer to discuss the event and how to support local LGBT businesses on Pride weekend and beyond.

RELATED COVERAGE