LGBT Pride expected to bring a boost to the local economy

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - July is a great month in San Diego when it comes to fun things to do. It all starts with one of the biggest events in town, LGBT Pride weekend.

The event attracts hundreds of thousands of people, which means a big boost to the local economy. Mayor Kevin Faulconer held a press conference Thursday to talk about the boost and to kickoff this weekend.

The mayor is marching in the 44th annual pride parade, he says the city is proud of what all San Diegans can bring to the table. The mayor went on to say that Pride is a demonstration of the city’s commitment to fight for equality and justice.

2018 Pride is expected to be the biggest celebration to date. Organizers say there has been a 65% increase in ticket sales from last year.

In addition to the events in San Diego, over 300,000 people around the world are expected to participate in the festivities. The pride parade and festival kicks off with the spirit of stonewall rally on Friday with activities running through Sunday.