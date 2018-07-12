News 8 Throwback: A look at San Diego's OTL tournament in the '70s, '80s & '90s

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — The Old Mission Beach Athletic Club Over The Line tournament is a longtime San Diego tradition. Starting this weekend, the OTL festivities will descend upon the sands of Fiesta Island for the 65th time.
With the excitement for the tournament ramping up, we visited the News 8 vault and dug out some videos from decades past including clips from the 1970s, '80s and '90s.
Scroll through to travel back in time with the OMBAC OTL tournament:
In 1994, one attendee joked that OMBAC stood for "Old Men Behaving Like Children":
To view on YouTube, click here.
In 1993, "birds of all feathers" flocked to Fiesta Island for the tournament:
To view on YouTube, click here.
In 1991, an underage attendee told News 8 OTL was "probably more of an adult place" while his mom called it "totally awesome":
To view on YouTube, click here.
In 1983, our News 8 reporter commented that the tournament was full of "skin - lots of it, beer, hot sun and a little softball":
To view on YouTube, click here.
In 1980, one attendee described OTL as a place where "boys will be boys":
To view on YouTube, click here.
In 1978, a News 8 reporter boarded the "OMbus" to learn the ins and outs of the OTL tournament.
To view on YouTube, click here.
Click here to see more News 8 Throwback videos.
RELATED COVERAGE
More News 8 Throwback stories:
The Old Mission Beach Athletic Club Over The Line tournament is a longtime San Diego tradition.With the excitement for the tournament ramping up, we visited the News 8 vault and dug out some videos from years past.
The Old Mission Beach Athletic Club is calling all players, beachgoers, and sports enthusiasts to the biggest summer event in San Diego!
July is a great month in San Diego when it comes to fun things to do. It all starts with one of the biggest events in town, LGBT Pride weekend.
A construction ship at General Dynamics NASSCO was flooded Wednesday night, leaving debris in the San Diego Bay.
San Diego Pride festivities are getting underway and a special mixer on Thursday evening will get things started in a unique way. The LGBT networking event at Rich's San Diego in Hillcrest will include a rainbow ribbon-cutting ceremony with elected officials and local business owners.
San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister announced Thursday that his office is trying to reunite $441,000 in County refunds with its rightful owners.
The National City Police Department Thursday will begin implementation of a drone program designed to provide aerial observation to first responders.
Whatever flavor you've got a thirst or hunger for, you can satisfy it at the Little Italy Food Hall!
Big crowds are being turned away at stores across the U.S. and here in San Diego after enormous lines begin to form around-the-block for the Build-A-Bear "Pay Your Age" one day sale.
Slight chance of thunderstorms Thursday afternoon, mainly in the mountains. Temperatures will warm through Saturday as well, due to high pressure building over Southern California.