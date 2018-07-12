News 8 Throwback: A look at San Diego's OTL tournament in the '70s, '80s & '90s

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — The Old Mission Beach Athletic Club Over The Line tournament is a longtime San Diego tradition. Starting this weekend, the OTL festivities will descend upon the sands of Fiesta Island for the 65th time.

With the excitement for the tournament ramping up, we visited the News 8 vault and dug out some videos from decades past including clips from the 1970s, '80s and '90s.

Scroll through to travel back in time with the OMBAC OTL tournament:

In 1994, one attendee joked that OMBAC stood for "Old Men Behaving Like Children":

In 1993, "birds of all feathers" flocked to Fiesta Island for the tournament:

In 1991, an underage attendee told News 8 OTL was "probably more of an adult place" while his mom called it "totally awesome":

In 1983, our News 8 reporter commented that the tournament was full of "skin - lots of it, beer, hot sun and a little softball":

In 1980, one attendee described OTL as a place where "boys will be boys":

In 1978, a News 8 reporter boarded the "OMbus" to learn the ins and outs of the OTL tournament.

