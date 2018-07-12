Brewery celebrates 65th Annual World Championship Over-the-Line Tournament

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The Old Mission Beach Athletic Club is calling all players, beachgoers, and sports enthusiasts to the biggest summer event in San Diego!

The 65th Annual World Championship Over-the-Line (OTL) Tournament will take place on July 14-15 and July 21-22 at Fiesta Island on Mission Bay.

Over 1,200 teams will hit the sand at sunrise on Saturday morning, July 14, with their bats, balls and most creative team names to kick off 65 years of San Diego tradition.

The first three game days will start promptly each morning at 7:30 a.m. and continue until sunset, concluding on Sunday afternoon, July 22, with the Men's Open Championship.

Games will be three innings only for the first weekend of the tournament and four innings during the second weekend. The tournament will follow a double-elimination format for all participating teams in all nine divisions.



To celebrate their anniversary, Second Chance Beer Co. and OMBAC announced a new, limited release collaboration beer - "Over-the-Line Lager" and News 8's Ashley Jacobs has your sample and the outline for the weekend.

