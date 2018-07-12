Zevely Zone: Alpine man creates unique tribute to Pearl Harbor survivors

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — An Alpine man is giving new meaning to the words, "neighborhood watch."

In Thursday's Zevely Zone, Jeff walks, climbs and shoots a military tribute with Terry Ulmer.

Terry is looking for large used propane tanks to build his next military tribute. Email Terry at wildmopars@wildblue.net if you would like to help.

Alpine man builds Missile launcher, rocket and Navy ship on his property to honor Pearl Harbor survivors. I’ve done some crazy things in the Zevely Zone and you’ll have to see if what I do today tops the list at 5:40 pm on Channel 8 @CBS8 @thecwsandiego pic.twitter.com/ePEdjXpzv0 — Jeff Zevely (@JeffNews8) July 12, 2018

Some of the footage in this video story was shot using a GoPro camera.