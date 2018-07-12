La Jolla: Outrage at diver spotted killing stingrays

A man suspected of seriously injuring his wife in Whittier with a chainsaw in front of their three young children was taken into custody Wednesday in San Diego County, police said.
An Alpine man is giving new meaning to the words, "neighborhood watch." In Thursday's Zevely Zone, Jeff walks, climbs and shoots a military tribute with Terry Ulmer.
A disturbing case of animal torture off La Jolla Shores was captured on camera. Photographs show a man stabbing stingrays to death for no apparent reason.
Across the U.S., thousands of parents and their children tried to enjoy the summer day on Thursday by making a bear. It was all part of Build-A-Bear's "Pay Your Age Day" promotion, giving children a chance to stuff a bear for a low price.
The Old Mission Beach Athletic Club Over The Line tournament is a longtime San Diego tradition.With the excitement for the tournament ramping up, we visited the News 8 vault and dug out some videos from years past.
The Old Mission Beach Athletic Club is calling all players, beachgoers, and sports enthusiasts to the biggest summer event in San Diego!
A dry dock gave way at General Dynamics NASSCO on Wednesday night leaving a big mess in San Diego Bay.
San Diego Pride festivities are getting underway and a special mixer on Thursday evening will get things started in a unique way. The LGBT networking event at Rich's San Diego in Hillcrest will include a rainbow ribbon-cutting ceremony with elected officials and local business owners.