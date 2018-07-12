Police: L.A man arrested in Chula Vista after chain saw attack

WHITTIER (CNS) - A man suspected of seriously injuring his wife in Whittier with a chainsaw in front of their three young children was taken into custody Wednesday in San Diego County, police said.

Alejandro Alvarez, 32, was arrested about 2 p.m. in the 3100 block of Main Street in Chula Vista by the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, said Whittier police Sgt. John Scoggins.

He had been at large since Monday afternoon, and police had disseminated a description of the stolen blue 2004 four-door Mercury Mountaineer SUV he was believed to be driving.

"Police detectives developed information leading to his whereabouts and he was found by local law enforcement still in possession of the stolen vehicle," Scoggins said this afternoon. "He will be transported to the Whittier City Jail, where he will be booked on charges of attempted murder, child endangerment, hit-and-run and grand theft auto. Bail has yet to be determined."

Whittier police were sent about 3 p.m. Wednesday to the 7700 block of Milton Avenue on a report of "an attempted murder stemming from a domestic violence incident," Scoggins said.

"When officers arrived they found a female adult suffering from traumatic physical injuries, believed to have been inflicted by a chainsaw," he said. "The victim was transported to a local trauma center."

Two of the children, who are between the ages of 5 and 10, were covered in blood, ABC7 reported.

The injured woman underwent surgery and was listed in stable condition, according to Scoggins, who said the chainsaw allegedly used in the attack was recovered.