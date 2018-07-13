At-risk Escondido man found after going missing

ESCONDIDO (NEWS 8) - An at-risk missing 50-year-old Escondido man who suffers from various undisclosed ailments and is missing his left eye was located and reunited with his family after going missing for two days.

Carlos Baca of Escondido was discovered missing from his home near Grape Day Park early Tuesday morning, according to police.

"He requires medication and may become disoriented if (it) is not taken," Lt. Chris Lick said.

Baca is a Spanish speaker with limited English skills. He has lost most of his hair due to medical treatment.

When last seen, he was wearing sweat pants and a brown sombrero-style hat, Lick said.