Rancho Penasquitos: Anger, frustration over PQ Village relocation

Time is running out for residents of a low-income apartment complex in Rancho Penasquitos that is set to be demolished.
A former U.S. Border Patrol agent admitted Thursday in federal court in San Diego to conspiring to distribute the primary ingredient used in the manufacture of the synthetic opioid fentanyl.
An at-risk missing 50-year-old Escondido man who suffers from various undisclosed ailments and is missing his left eye was located and reunited with his family after going missing for two days.
A man suspected of seriously injuring his wife in Whittier with a chainsaw in front of their three young children was taken into custody Wednesday in San Diego County, police said.
An Alpine man is giving new meaning to the words, "neighborhood watch." In Thursday's Zevely Zone, Jeff walks, climbs and shoots a military tribute with Terry Ulmer.
A disturbing case of animal torture off La Jolla Shores was captured on camera. Photographs show a man stabbing stingrays to death for no apparent reason.
Across the U.S., thousands of parents and their children tried to enjoy the summer day on Thursday by making a bear. It was all part of Build-A-Bear's "Pay Your Age Day" promotion, giving children a chance to stuff a bear for a low price.
The Old Mission Beach Athletic Club Over The Line tournament is a longtime San Diego tradition.With the excitement for the tournament ramping up, we visited the News 8 vault and dug out some videos from years past.