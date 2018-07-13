The NOH8 Campaign returns to San Diego Pride!

The NOH8 Campaign began with Co-Founder Jeff Parshley’s MySpace Photo, and now the NOH8 Campaign is returning to San Diego on Saturday July 14th!
Stop by the Nissan booth at San Diego Pride this weekend anytime between 3pm-6pm to pose for an official #NOH8 photo by photographer Adam Bouska. Photos are first-come, first-served and no reservations needed! Be one of the first 250 people in line to receive a FREE solo #NOH8 photo.
Funds raised by the NOH8 Campaign will be used to continue promoting and raising awareness for marriage and human equality as well as anti-discrimination and anti-bullying through NOH8’s interactive social media campaign.
Please arrive camera-ready with a plain white shirt to match the signature style of the #NOH8 photos! Photographer Adam Bouska will photograph roughly 5-10 frames per person. One frame will be selected/edited by our team and made available within approximately six weeks.
For more information about the NOH8, click here!
More than 90 vintage, antique and handmade vendors, creatively chosen are setting up their booths this weekend.
A federal judge in San Diego will hear an update Friday on the government's effort to reunite young immigrant children who were taken from their families at the U.S.-Mexico border, with federal officials claiming they've completed the process but the ACLU accusing the government of failing to do so.
Air is a little more dry Friday and will continue to decrease in moisture through Saturday. Temperatures will continue to climb slowly through Saturday.
Time is running out for residents of a low-income apartment complex in Rancho Penasquitos that is set to be demolished.
A former U.S. Border Patrol agent admitted Thursday in federal court in San Diego to conspiring to distribute the primary ingredient used in the manufacture of the synthetic opioid fentanyl.
An at-risk missing 50-year-old Escondido man who suffers from various undisclosed ailments and is missing his left eye was located and reunited with his family after going missing for two days.
A man suspected of seriously injuring his wife in Whittier with a chainsaw in front of their three young children was taken into custody Wednesday in San Diego County, police said.
An Alpine man is giving new meaning to the words, "neighborhood watch." In Thursday's Zevely Zone, Jeff walks, climbs and shoots a military tribute with Terry Ulmer.