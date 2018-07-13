The NOH8 Campaign returns to San Diego Pride!

The NOH8 Campaign began with Co-Founder Jeff Parshley’s MySpace Photo, and now the NOH8 Campaign is returning to San Diego on Saturday July 14th!

Stop by the Nissan booth at San Diego Pride this weekend anytime between 3pm-6pm to pose for an official #NOH8 photo by photographer Adam Bouska. Photos are first-come, first-served and no reservations needed! Be one of the first 250 people in line to receive a FREE solo #NOH8 photo.

Funds raised by the NOH8 Campaign will be used to continue promoting and raising awareness for marriage and human equality as well as anti-discrimination and anti-bullying through NOH8’s interactive social media campaign.

Please arrive camera-ready with a plain white shirt to match the signature style of the #NOH8 photos! Photographer Adam Bouska will photograph roughly 5-10 frames per person. One frame will be selected/edited by our team and made available within approximately six weeks.

