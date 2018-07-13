SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - More than 90 vintage, antique and handmade vendors, creatively chosen are setting up their booths this weekend.



The "Junk in the Trunk" Vintage Market returns to San Diego July 14-15 at Liberty Station.

Who knows what you'll find this weekend? Children 12 and under get in for free!

Wear your official Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market apparel for $1 off your ticket purchased at the gate. Military discount $1.00 off of your ticket purchased at the gate. Parking is FREE.



News 8's Ashley Jacobs reports from Liberty Station to help you map out your shopping route.

For more information, visit their website.