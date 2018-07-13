Submerged jeep pulled from Sweetwater Channel in National City

NATIONAL CITY (NEWS 8) - Terrifying moments for a driver in National City, when his jeep rolls into the water.
Harbor Police divers had to go down and help pull the Jeep Wrangler from the Sweetwater Channel.
Marcos Morales says he was meeting up with some friends at Pepper Park after a tough week, when things suddenly got a lot worse.
"Once I was over here about halfway, my brakes weren't working anymore. I tried to pull it into neutral, it got stuck and I panicked. I didn't know what to do, so I got out of the car," he said.
Morales got out of the jeep before it rolled into the water.
He says he had just gotten an oil change on the jeep and thought the brakes had been inspected.
No one was hurt.
A Vista judge ruled Thursday morning that there is sufficient evidence to try Kellen Winslow II on allegations of sexual assault.
More than 90 vintage, antique and handmade vendors, creatively chosen are setting up their booths this weekend.
A federal judge in San Diego will hear an update Friday on the government's effort to reunite young immigrant children who were taken from their families at the U.S.-Mexico border, with federal officials claiming they've completed the process but the ACLU accusing the government of failing to do so.
Air is a little more dry Friday and will continue to decrease in moisture through Saturday. Temperatures will continue to climb slowly through Saturday.
Time is running out for residents of a low-income apartment complex in Rancho Penasquitos that is set to be demolished.
A former U.S. Border Patrol agent admitted Thursday in federal court in San Diego to conspiring to distribute the primary ingredient used in the manufacture of the synthetic opioid fentanyl.
An at-risk missing 50-year-old Escondido man who suffers from various undisclosed ailments and is missing his left eye was located and reunited with his family after going missing for two days.
A man suspected of seriously injuring his wife in Whittier with a chainsaw in front of their three young children was taken into custody Wednesday in San Diego County, police said.