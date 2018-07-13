Submerged jeep pulled from Sweetwater Channel in National City

NATIONAL CITY (NEWS 8) - Terrifying moments for a driver in National City, when his jeep rolls into the water.



Harbor Police divers had to go down and help pull the Jeep Wrangler from the Sweetwater Channel.



Marcos Morales says he was meeting up with some friends at Pepper Park after a tough week, when things suddenly got a lot worse.

"Once I was over here about halfway, my brakes weren't working anymore. I tried to pull it into neutral, it got stuck and I panicked. I didn't know what to do, so I got out of the car," he said.

Morales got out of the jeep before it rolled into the water.



He says he had just gotten an oil change on the jeep and thought the brakes had been inspected.



No one was hurt.