Trevor Hoffman: Countdown To Cooperstown

News 8 Sports Director, Kyle Kraska, spent a few hours with Padres all-time great Trevor Hoffman who is headed to Cooperstown to be inducted into National Baseball's Hall of Fame.

You think you know Trevor?

Kyle Kraska talks in-depth with the man, the San Diego legend, and now Hall of Famer!

DAY 1

At Padres games, bells ringing meant only one thing: Trevor Hoffman was about to walk out to the field. In Tuesday's Countdown to Cooperstown, News 8's Sports Director Kyle Kraska talks to Hoffman about his special entrances that would get fans excited.