Trevor Hoffman: Countdown To Cooperstown

DAY 1

At Padres games, bells ringing meant only one thing: Trevor Hoffman was about to walk out to the field. In Tuesday's Countdown to Cooperstown, News 8's Sports Director Kyle Kraska talks to Hoffman about his special entrances that would get fans excited.

DAY 2

On January 24th of this year, Hoffman received the call that he had achieved baseball immortality - induction to the baseball Hall of Fame. In Tuesday's edition of Countdown to Cooperstown, Trevor shares with Kyle Kraska what the past six months have been like.

DAY 3

In Thursday's edition of Countdown to Cooperstown, Kyle and Hoffman talk about the trifecta! Hoffman is the third San Diego Padres superstar to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

DAY 4

When Hoffman enters the Hall of fame next weekend, he will deliver a heartfelt speech which has been six months in the making. In Friday's edition of Countdown to Cooperstown, Trevor shares with Kyle his thoughts on preparing for one of the biggest moments of his life.

DAY 5

In Monday's edition of Countdown to Cooperstown, Hoffman talks about his parents and how important it will be that his mother will be there on the big day.

DAY 6

Few athletes will ever feel the love Hoffman has felt throughout the years - on and off the field. In Tuesday's edition of Countdown to Cooperstown, Hoffman describes the San Diego love he has felt throughout the years.