SANDAG Report: Pot common among those in juvenile detention

On Friday, the DEA Narcotics Task force executed multiple state search warrants within San Diego County, including Kearny Mesa which prompted a SWAT incident.
A San Diego Association of Governments report released Friday suggests marijuana is narrowly the most common substance tried by those in the juvenile justice system.
The Old Mission Beach Athletic Club Over The Line tournament is a longtime San Diego tradition.With the excitement for the tournament ramping up, we visited the News 8 vault and dug out some videos from years past.
A Vista judge ruled Thursday morning that there is sufficient evidence to try Kellen Winslow II on allegations of sexual assault.
More than 90 vintage, antique and handmade vendors, creatively chosen are setting up their booths this weekend.
A federal judge in San Diego will hear an update Friday on the government's effort to reunite young immigrant children who were taken from their families at the U.S.-Mexico border, with federal officials claiming they've completed the process but the ACLU accusing the government of failing to do so.
Air is a little more dry Friday and will continue to decrease in moisture through Saturday. Temperatures will continue to climb slowly through Saturday.
Time is running out for residents of a low-income apartment complex in Rancho Penasquitos that is set to be demolished.