Several in custody after DEA carries out raids in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Federal agents served search warrants Friday in Kearny Mesa and other San Diego-area communities and took about a half-dozen people into custody as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation.

One of the raids took place at a commercial building on Ruffin Road, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. At that site, a county hazardous-materials team was called in to assist with a possible butane hash- oil extraction laboratory, DEA spokeswoman Kameron Korte said.

Butane, an extremely hazardous and flammable gas, is frequently used to extract THC, the active ingredient in marijuana used to make marijuana edibles and other cannabis-based products.

"Hazmat is on scene to ensure the safety of the scene as DEA continues our investigation," Korte said this afternoon.

The other locations involved in the searches were not disclosed, and the spokeswoman said she presently could not reveal further information on the investigation that led to the enforcement actions.