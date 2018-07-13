ACLU: Government should pay to reunite families separated at the border

Federal agents served search warrants Friday in Kearny Mesa and other San Diego-area communities and took about a half-dozen people into custody as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation.
Residents in Golden Hill on Friday said a couple is hoarding cats and they are fed up with how the felines are being treated.
Hours after he was ordered to stand trial for allegedly kidnapping and raping two women in his hometown of Encinitas, Kelllen Winslow II posted $ 2 million bail and was released from jail Friday.
The American Civil Liberties Union on Friday called on the federal government to pay to reunite families that were separated at the border after a San Diego federal judge heard an update on the Trump administration’s efforts to return children to their parents.
A San Diego Association of Governments report released Friday suggests marijuana is narrowly the most common substance tried by those in the juvenile justice system.
The Old Mission Beach Athletic Club Over The Line tournament is a longtime San Diego tradition.With the excitement for the tournament ramping up, we visited the News 8 vault and dug out some videos from years past.
A Vista judge ruled Thursday morning that there is sufficient evidence to try Kellen Winslow II on allegations of sexual assault.
More than 90 vintage, antique and handmade vendors, creatively chosen are setting up their booths this weekend.