Way Too Many: Neighbors say this cat situation is out of control

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Residents in Golden Hill on Friday said a couple is hoarding cats and they are fed up with how the felines are being treated.

From foul smells to poor living conditions, neighbors on B Street claimed kittens are being neglected and the problem is spilling out into the neighborhood.

“It’s always been a problem. We were warned about it by our landlords when we moved in that there were neighbors who were sort of hoarding these cats they had about 30 or 40 at the time we first moved in. A lot of them looked to be in poor health. They had skin rashes. We have seen the group of cats grow and grow because they are not taking them to the vet and getting them spayed or neutered. They kept having kittens,” said one neighbor.

The cat owner in question is Sheriln Heise. She has been in her home for 20 years. She said she takes excellent care of her cats. “I do have a lot of cats. I do have like eight cats, which I agree is too many, but they are all in good health and they are well fed and well taken care of. I love my kitties dearly. They are all fixed or neutered."

Heise said the hoarding and diseased cats complaints are an exaggeration. She said she fosters cats for agencies – including the B Street Veterinary hospital a few doors down from her house. “I made a commitment to these cats. I was asked to make sure they stay together in what they call a colony,” she said.

A major catastrophe is the pungent odor of cat excrement coming from Heise’s home. “I would not believe it if someone told me that you could actually smell a house from that far away until you actually can,” said another neighbor.

Another neighbor said the strong smell can be unbearable and wishes it was taken care of. “About 15 to 20 cats at least – they come and go. You can see them running from the front to the back yard. They are usually a lot,” said the neighbor.

County Animal Services have previously been called out and not much was reported to have been done. San Diego Humane Society provided a county zoning sheet which stated it is unlawful to have more than seven cats without a kennel permit.

“I would love to see the cats get the care that they need, and to be in a more controlled environment,” said a neighbor.

There is an open investigation, but it is in its early stages.