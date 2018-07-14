Adams Avenue Bookstore closing doors for good after 58 years

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The shelves at Adams Avenue Bookstore are nearly empty and the clock is ticking away.

After 58 years of business, the bookstore is closing its doors for good.

Brian Lucas has owned the beloved bookstore in Normal Heights since the late 80’s. Lucas says there have been talks about closing for some time, but it didn’t make sense financially to keep the bookstore open anymore.

When asked about what led to the stores demise, Lucas said there were a variety of factors. For many years Adams Avenue Bookstore’s bread and butter were academic books for the college crowd. Lucas said that crowd has disappeared likely buying or renting the books they need online.

While saying goodbye is never easy, Lucas says he’s just thankful for all the memories.

The store officially closed their doors at 6 pm Saturday after opening them all the way back in 1965.

They plan to put the building up for sale.

