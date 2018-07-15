Man runs barricade at San Diego Pride, injures pregnant woman, escapes

Border Patrol agents arrested nine people found aboard a boat who are believed to have been trying to enter the United States illegally, an agent said Sunday.
A man drove through a police barricade near the San Diego Pride festival, led officers on a chase down multiple San Diego freeways and ultimately crashed -- but was able to escape capture, police said Sunday.
If WeWork employees want a burger while on business, the money is coming out of their own pockets. The global workplace startup told employees this week that the company will ban employees from expensing meals that contain red meat, pork or poultry, Bloomberg reported.
The binational economic zone spanning San Diego and Imperial counties as well as Baja California produced $24.3 billion in foreign exports the last year data was available, according to a newly released study.
Federal agents served search warrants Friday in Kearny Mesa and other San Diego-area communities and took about a half-dozen people into custody as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation.