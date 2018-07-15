Border Patrol agents arrest 9 found aboard boat in Mission Bay

MISSION BEACH (CNS) - Border Patrol agents arrested nine people found aboard a boat who are believed to have been trying to enter the United States illegally, an agent said Sunday.
Around 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Border Patrol agents received a call from California Department of Fish and Wildlife officers about a vessel they believed to be suspicious in the Dana Basin area of Mission Bay, Border Patrol Agent Eduardo Olmos said.
Fish and Wildlife officers intercepted the vessel, where they noticed several people on board trying to conceal themselves, Olmos said. Border Patrol agents headed to the scene and discovered the eight men and one woman aboard were all Mexican nationals and were unauthorized to enter the United States.
All of the suspects were arrested and taken to a Border Patrol station for processing, Olmos said. One of them is believed to have been a smuggler, and will face human smuggling charges.
No information was available on the suspects' ages, but they were all adults, Olmos said.
