Homeless man found on bench in Mid-City San Diego suffering from stab wounds

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A resident in the Colina Del Sol community of San Diego discovered a 36-year-old homeless man Sunday morning sitting on a bus bench suffering from several stab wounds to his upper back, a police sergeant said.
Paramedics transported the man to an area hospital and his wounds were not considered life threatening, said San Diego police Sgt. Michael Tansey.
"There was a significant amount of blood found a very short distance from the male," said Tansey, who added that the man had five stab wounds to his upper back.
The resident found the man suffering from the stab wounds a little after 12:15 a.m. in the 4900 block of El Cajon Boulevard, he said.
"The male indicated he was homeless, but could not give any details surrounding the stabbing," he said. "The victim also could not provide a description of the suspect or suspects who stabbed him."
A resident in the Colina Del Sol community of San Diego discovered a 36-year-old homeless man Sunday morning sitting on a bus bench suffering from several stab wounds to his upper back, a police sergeant said.
A man drove through a police barricade near the San Diego Pride festival, led officers on a chase down multiple San Diego freeways and ultimately crashed -- but was able to escape capture, police said Sunday.
A dead man was found in a Mission Valley freeway interchange, his smashed-up motorcycle in the nearby iceplant, officials announced Sunday.
Border Patrol agents arrested nine people found aboard a boat who are believed to have been trying to enter the United States illegally, an agent said Sunday.
If WeWork employees want a burger while on business, the money is coming out of their own pockets. The global workplace startup told employees this week that the company will ban employees from expensing meals that contain red meat, pork or poultry, Bloomberg reported.
The binational economic zone spanning San Diego and Imperial counties as well as Baja California produced $24.3 billion in foreign exports the last year data was available, according to a newly released study.