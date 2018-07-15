Motorcyclist dies on Interstate 8 transition road in Mission Valley

MISSION VALLEY (CNS) - A dead man was found in a Mission Valley freeway interchange, his smashed-up motorcycle in the nearby iceplant, officials announced Sunday.
The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office said it was at about 5:45 a.m. Saturday when a CHP officer noticed a man lying in a gore point on the transition ramp from eastbound Interstate 8 to northbound state Route 163, the Medical Examiner's Office said.
Responding emergency personnel found a heavily damaged motorcycle in an iceplant near the man, who was already dead.
The man was identified as Jeffrey Rodriguez, 24, of San Diego.
It' was unclear what caused the crash, or when it occurred.
