San Diego City Council to vote on mayor's short-term rental plan

The San Diego City Council is scheduled to take up the controversial issue of short-term vacation rentals on Monday. The council is expected to vote on Mayor Faulconer's proposal, which was introduced last month.
The sound of thunderous drums from a traditional Aztec drum circle could be heard throughout Barrio Logan all weekend. Hundreds of dancers have been moving to the beat since Friday and haven't stopped. News 8 photojournalist Tim Blodgett shows us more of the sights and sounds as the dancers stand up against hate and racism.
The San Diego City Council issued a proclamation last week to recognize July 2018 as LGBT Pride Month in America's Finest City. The proclamation came just before Pride festivities kicked off in Hillcrest, Balboa Park and elsewhere around San Diego.
A jaguar went on a killing rampage at a Louisiana zoo on Saturday, but he was born here at the San Diego Zoo. Valerio spent two years in San Diego before being moved to the Audubon Zoo in New Orleans.
A resident in the Colina Del Sol community of San Diego discovered a 36-year-old homeless man Sunday morning sitting on a bus bench suffering from several stab wounds to his upper back, a police sergeant said.
A man drove through a police barricade near the San Diego Pride festival, led officers on a chase down multiple San Diego freeways and ultimately crashed -- but was able to escape capture, police said Sunday.
A dead man was found in a Mission Valley freeway interchange, his smashed-up motorcycle in the nearby iceplant, officials announced Sunday.
Border Patrol agents arrested nine people found aboard a boat who are believed to have been trying to enter the United States illegally, an agent said Sunday.