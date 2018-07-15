San Diego City Council to vote on mayor's short-term rental plan

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — The San Diego City Council is scheduled to take up the controversial issue of short-term vacation rentals on Monday. The council is expected to vote on Mayor Faulconer's proposal, which was introduced last month.

This issue is a controversial one - and an emotional one - for folks on both sides of it.

There are two marketing campaigns that have been running to present differing views.

Those in favor of it say the plan will be good for San Diego's economy. Those against it say it's about safety and say they don't want strangers taking over their neighborhoods.

Under the proposed regulations anyone renting out a home to vacationers would be required to register with the city. There would be a two-license maximum per host: one for a primary residence and another for a secondary home.

However, there would be no license limits in Mission Beach. Last week, at a meeting in Mission Beach several residents showed up to voice their opinion.

