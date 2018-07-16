Incredible photos show Venus dancing near the moon

(NEWS 8) - Venus and the moon created a spectacular sight in the western sky Sunday night, appearing inches away from each other.
A crescent moon sat to the right, just two degrees from Venus by mid-twilight. The view was visible with a naked eye about 30 minutes after sunset. For reference, holding three fingers together, up against the sky spans about five degrees.
Some people might also have spotted Mercury sitting to the lower right of the night sky.
While peak watching was Sunday night, Venus and the moon will remain nearby for a few more nights this week. This celestial sighting doesn't technically mean the moon and Venus have moved inches apart. The moon, near its closest point of orbit, sits 224,000 miles from Earth and Venus is about 400 times farther away, according to Sky and Telescope.
Facebook Video: News 8 captured video of Venus and the moon in the sky at the KFMB Station Sunday night. (July 15, 2018)
Here are a few photos from this weekend:
Here's a couple more Venus and Moon photos from the roof to commemorate tonight's lovely #nightsky display. #wawx pic.twitter.com/1XiTuT81sz— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) July 16, 2018
Venus had a date with the moon Sunday night. Venus, the brightest planet to the naked-eye, was sitting just to the left of the moon which was a slender crescent, just 12% illuminated. #khou11 Credit: Loyd Overcash pic.twitter.com/vscXjABoON— The Bishop (@BillBishopKHOU) July 16, 2018
That view: a setting Moon and Venus through the low clouds west of San Francisco #CAwx @NWSBayArea pic.twitter.com/2jXJ3ZVAtG— Rob Mayeda (@RobMayeda) July 16, 2018
#Crescent #Moon & #Venus make quite the couple tonight#iphonography + #Telescope #Western #Sky #MiamiBeach pic.twitter.com/8Au5gfiPtW— Glenna Milberg (@GlennaOn10) July 16, 2018
The Moon and Venus just now, they are about 1.5 degrees apart, super close. Go out and look. pic.twitter.com/pWiHzn020y— Joaquin Baldwin (@joabaldwin) July 16, 2018
Courtesy of: USA TODAY.
Life gets stressful and rarely goes according to plan, but that doesn't mean you have to fall apart too!
Dust off your wildest hat, grab your best suit, and get ready for Opening Day at Del Mar on Wednesday, July 18th!
A jaguar went on a killing rampage at a Louisiana zoo on Saturday, but he was born here at the San Diego Zoo. Valerio spent two years in San Diego before being moved to the Audubon Zoo in New Orleans.
Gradual warming through the week. Moisture to return Tuesday and Wednesday, raising chances of thunderstorms in the mountains.
Venus and the moon created a spectacular sight in the western sky Sunday night, appearing inches away from each other. A crescent moon sat to the right, just two degrees from Venus by mid-twilight.
A federal judge has temporarily halted deportations of families who have been recently reunited after they were separated by the Trump administration.
The San Diego City Council is scheduled to take up the controversial issue of short-term vacation rentals on Monday. The council is expected to vote on Mayor Faulconer's proposal, which was introduced last month.
The sound of thunderous drums from a traditional Aztec drum circle could be heard throughout Barrio Logan all weekend. Hundreds of dancers have been moving to the beat since Friday and haven't stopped. News 8 photojournalist Tim Blodgett shows us more of the sights and sounds as the dancers stand up against hate and racism.
The sound of thunderous drums from a traditional Aztec drum circle could be heard throughout Barrio Logan all weekend. Hundreds of dancers have been moving to the beat since Friday and haven't stopped. News 8 photojournalist Tim Blodgett shows us more of the sights and sounds as the dancers stand up against hate and racism.
The San Diego City Council issued a proclamation last week to recognize July 2018 as LGBT Pride Month in America's Finest City. The proclamation came just before Pride festivities kicked off in Hillcrest, Balboa Park and elsewhere around San Diego.
A resident in the Colina Del Sol community of San Diego discovered a 36-year-old homeless man Sunday morning sitting on a bus bench suffering from several stab wounds to his upper back, a police sergeant said.