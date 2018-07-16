iFly reveals 'Virtual Reality' experience in Oceanside - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

iFly reveals 'Virtual Reality' experience in Oceanside

Video Report By Ashley Jacobs, Reporter
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - When asked what the difference is between indoor skydiving and the real thing, most flight instructors at iFly would tell you when you fly in the tunnel, you're just missing the view. 

That's not the case anymore thanks to a new Virtual Reality (VR) experience featuring dives from around the world. 

CBS News 8's Ashley Jacobs takes you for a flight while wearing the VR goggles as she experiences the SoCal jump in Oceanside, but fliers can choose from Dubai, the Swiss Alps or more. 

This new technology makes bucket list dives from around the world accessible for anyone in Southern California.

