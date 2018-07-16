Triple Crown winner, Justify, arrives to Del Mar for Opening Day

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Trainer Bob Baffert and Justify are in Del Mar and eager for Opening Day!

Through 2018, Triple Crown winner, Justify, won't be racing on Opening Day due to a minor ankle issue, Baffert hopes the horse will be racing again soon and says he'll get to parade for the fans of Del Mar.

News 8's Ashley Jacobs talked with Baffert about his success and the spirit of Del Mar Opening Day.

The 79th season opens Wednesday, July 18th; about 2,000 racehorses call the Del Mar racetrack home this time of year.

