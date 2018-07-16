Opening Day at Del Mar: Tips & tricks from hats contest winner - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Opening Day at Del Mar: Tips & tricks from hats contest winner

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Opening day at the Del Mar Racetrack is this Wednesday; and where the surf meets the turf, it's also the place to see and be seen.

Speaking of being seen, the one and only, truly fabulous hat contest is also Wednesday.

Christina Stutz, an Ocean Beach resident who won last year's contest, stopped by Morning Extra with her tips and tricks for making a winning hat.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.