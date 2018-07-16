Man accused in Greyhound bus stabbing near University City pleads not guilty

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man accused of stabbing a fellow passenger during a fight on a Greyhound bus, forcing the driver to pull over on the freeway near University City, pleaded not guilty on Monday to an attempted murder charge.



Superior Court Judge Michael Groch said 35-year-old Gilbert Dominguez - - who has a prior carjacking conviction -- is a danger to the public and ordered the defendant held without bail.



The stabbing occurred about 12:30 p.m. last Wednesday as the bus was traveling on northbound Interstate 5. Dominguez and the alleged victim began arguing for unknown reasons as the bus was making a run from San Ysidro to Oceanside, according to San Diego police.



As the coach approached Genesee Avenue, the quarrel became violent, prompting the driver to pull over onto the right-hand shoulder, SDPD public- affairs Officer Billy Hernandez said.



After pulling to a stop, the driver was able to separate the combatants and push one of them -- later identified as Dominguez -- out the door. The defendant then ran off up a hillside embankment into the eastern reaches of the UC San Diego campus, according to police.



Paramedics took the 27-year-old injured man to nearby Scripps Memorial Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening stab wounds, including at least one to the neck, according to the California Highway Patrol.



A short time later, police arrested Dominguez near UC San Diego Thornton Hospital.



There is no indication that Dominguez and the alleged victim knew each other, said Deputy District Attorney Brian Erickson.



The defendant, who faces life in prison if convicted of attempted murder, is also charged with identity theft in a separate case, the prosecutor said.



A readiness conference was set for July 25 and a preliminary hearing for July 27.

