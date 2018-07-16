Police: Woman stabs man in downtown San Diego for dropping his dog

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A dispute over perceived animal abuse on a Core- Columbia roadside led on Monday to a stabbing that left a pedestrian nursing a minor wound and a woman behind bars, authorities reported.



The violent encounter began about 9:30 a.m., when a man's Chihuahua jumped out of his arms as he was walking in the 900 block of Ninth Avenue, according to San Diego police.



The animal landed with a yelp, prompting a 35-year-old woman, who witnessed what happened from her nearby apartment, to shout at and threaten the pedestrian, Sgt. Thomas Sullivan said.



Moments later, the woman exited her residence, crossed the street, confronted the man and stabbed him in his right thigh, leaving him with a superficial wound, the sergeant said. Following the attack, the assailant returned to her apartment briefly before emerging again and fleeing the area, Sullivan said.



Patrol officers found the woman nearby a short time later and arrested her on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. Her name was not immediately available.



The victim declined medical treatment, the sergeant said.