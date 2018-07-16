Foul thieves ransack Little League snack bar in Vista

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Burglars hit a Little League snack bar sometime this weekend, ransacking it and taking items of food.

The Vista National Little League's snack bar was torn apart and hundreds of dollars' worth of food was gone.

"[They] stole our cash register," said Shane Ortega. "Thankfully, there was no cash in it, but also they ransacked the place."

Shane is a parent and the president of the Vista National Little League.

In addition to the empty cash register, he says the suspects stole food, supplies and other items.

"It looks like they tried them all [and] damaged a few doors before they finally got into the snack bar," said Shane. "Just looking at everything, we're probably a couple thousand dollars into this as far as repairs."

And with the league being a nonprofit, their budget is extremely limited.

"We can't really account for vandalisms and the cost that is incurred because of that so it's tough," said parent Dan Brown.

San Diego County Sheriff's deputies are investigating.

"They left a couple of pry bars on the scene, so hopefully they're able to lift or get a finger print from there," said Shane.

But beyond the financial loss, Shane also said this about the vandalism:

"It's really discouraging because ultimately, we're a nonprofit, we're here to try and provide a safe place for kids to play baseball."

Anyone who would like to help the Vista National Little League can donate via PayPal here.