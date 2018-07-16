San Diego granted $12.1 million by FAA

The San Diego City Council on Monday rejected Mayor Kevin Faulconer's plan regarding short term vacation rentals, but in a 6 to 3 vote approved City Councilwoman Barbara Bry's regulations plan.
The San Diego International Airport was granted $12.1 million in the Federal Aviation Administration's latest round of awards announced Monday.
A harbor seal with the most severe neck wound that SeaWorld's rescue team had ever seen was returned to the ocean after undergoing rehabilitation at the San Diego theme park.
Burglars hit a Little League snack bar sometime this weekend, ransacking it and taking items of food. The Vista National Little League's snack bar was torn apart and hundreds of dollars' worth of food was gone.
A dispute over perceived animal abuse on a Core- Columbia roadside led on Monday to a stabbing that left a pedestrian nursing a minor wound and a woman behind bars, authorities reported.
A horrifying scene at the zoo in New Orleans over the weekend after a jaguar escaped from its enclosure and killed several animals before finally being captured.
Triple Crown winner Justify has re-located to Del Mar where trainer Bob Baffert is keeping him under observation after swelling in his left front ankle emerged two weeks ago.
A man accused of stabbing a fellow passenger during a fight on a Greyhound bus, forcing the driver to pull over on the freeway near University City, pleaded not guilty on Monday to an attempted murder charge.
Opening day at the Del Mar Racetrack is this Wednesday; and where the surf meets the turf, it's also the place to see and be seen.