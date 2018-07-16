San Diego granted $12.1 million by FAA

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego International Airport was granted $12.1 million in the Federal Aviation Administration's latest round of awards announced Monday.

The grant will be used to rehabilitate a taxiway.

Overall, more than $659.8 million was awarded for 664 airport infrastructure projects nationwide. Grants will fund runway, taxiway and terminal rehabilitations, as well as purchase of aircraft rescue, firefighting and snow removal vehicles

"Our airports are essential in supporting $1.6 trillion in total economic activity and nearly 11 million jobs; these federal grants will help our airports to maintain safety and improve efficiency for freight and passengers," Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao said.

The grants are part of the $3.18 billion Airport Improvement Program, intended to improve airport safety and efficiency.

Airports receive entitlement funding each year based on activity levels and project needs. Funding comes from taxes on public airplane tickets and aviation fuel taxes.