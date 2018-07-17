Build-a-Bear 'Pay Your Age' sale is back for birthdays only

After last week's Build-A-Bear "Pay Your Age" sale fail, the company has announced you can still get the age deal (sort of) with its birthday-month "Count Your Candles" program.
To take advantage of the promotion, customers must sign up for the free Build-A-Bear Bonus Club members, and children must be under 14.
Bring your child into a store any day during their birthday month, and they can build a Birthday Treat Bear, which regularly costs $14, by paying their age.
The Thursday one-day "Pay Your Age" sale, which promised teddy bears for the cost of your child's age, ended abruptly -- in some states, before the stores even opened -- after an overwhelming response. And Build-A-Bear has been working to make amends ever since.
Build-A-Bear CEO Shannon Price John apologized to customers on "TODAY," and the retailer offered a $15 voucher to online customers and to those who were turned away from stores.
Dwight Adams of The Indianapolis Star contributed to this story.
One person was killed Tuesday in a single-car rollover crash on Interstate 8 near El Cajon, authorities said.
Only two days before preview night at Comic-Con kicks off and the streets of downtown San Diego on Monday night were being transformed in Comic-Con fever.
IHOP has gotten over its identity crisis and is going right to a promotion that puts the spotlight on the flapjacks that made it famous.
Moisture levels will increase through Wednesday. Thunderstorms chances are elevated throughout San Diego County Wednesday and Thursday.
The San Diego City Council on Monday rejected Mayor Kevin Faulconer's plan regarding short term vacation rentals, but in a 6 to 3 vote approved City Councilwoman Barbara Bry's regulations plan.
The San Diego International Airport was granted $12.1 million in the Federal Aviation Administration's latest round of awards announced Monday.
A harbor seal with the most severe neck wound that SeaWorld's rescue team had ever seen was returned to the ocean after undergoing rehabilitation at the San Diego theme park.