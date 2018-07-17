One person dead after rollover crash on I-8 near El Cajon

Only two days before preview night at Comic-Con kicks off and the streets of downtown San Diego on Monday night were being transformed in Comic-Con fever.
One person has died in a rollover accident on the eastbound Interstate 8 near Dunbar Lane in Blossom Valley.
After last week's Build-A-Bear "Pay Your Age" sale fail, the company has announced you can still get the age deal (sort of) with its birthday-month "Count Your Candles" program.
IHOP has gotten over its identity crisis and is going right to a promotion that puts the spotlight on the flapjacks that made it famous.
Moisture levels will increase through Wednesday. Thunderstorms chances are elevated throughout San Diego County Wednesday and Thursday.
The San Diego City Council on Monday rejected Mayor Kevin Faulconer's plan regarding short term vacation rentals, but in a 6 to 3 vote approved City Councilwoman Barbara Bry's regulations plan.
The San Diego International Airport was granted $12.1 million in the Federal Aviation Administration's latest round of awards announced Monday.
A harbor seal with the most severe neck wound that SeaWorld's rescue team had ever seen was returned to the ocean after undergoing rehabilitation at the San Diego theme park.