Just in time for Comic-Con: Super Breakfasts from Cafe 222

(SAN DIEGO) - In honor of Comic-Con International, Cafe 222’s owner Terryl Gavre is here to show how her Marina District café is getting into the spirit.

Since Cafe 222 opened more than 25 years ago, it has become a classic spot in the city for breakfast and lunch. You can practically see the Convention Center and other activities from the restaurant, and the Cafe 222 crew always like to get in on the action with fun Comic-Con themed dishes:

Captain America waffles: Shaped and decorated like Captain America’s shield

Iron Man scramble: Spinach and Swiss cheese scramble served with griddled potatoes and toast (spinach, of course, is full of iron, which gives Iron Man extra strength!)

Cafe 222 is located downtown at the corner of 2nd Ave. and Island Ave and is open daily from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. The patio is an excellent place to fuel up on Captain America waffles while you spot your favorite characters!