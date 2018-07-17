San Diego Fire-Rescue to add Black Hawk helicopter to fleet

The Surfrider Foundation announced that it is filing a lawsuit against the federal agency in charge of water and sanitation issues at the U.S.-Mexico border for its inability to stop Tijuana River sewage flows from polluting local beaches.
San Diego Fire-Rescue later this year will add to its fleet a new helicopter designed to help find and extinguish wildfires quicker, perform rescue missions and deliver initial medical care.
One person was killed Tuesday in a single-car rollover crash on Interstate 8 near El Cajon, authorities said.
Only two days before preview night at Comic-Con kicks off and the streets of downtown San Diego on Monday night were being transformed in Comic-Con fever.
After last week's Build-A-Bear "Pay Your Age" sale fail, the company has announced you can still get the age deal (sort of) with its birthday-month "Count Your Candles" program.
IHOP has gotten over its identity crisis and is going right to a promotion that puts the spotlight on the flapjacks that made it famous.
Moisture levels will increase through Wednesday. Thunderstorms chances are elevated throughout San Diego County Wednesday and Thursday.