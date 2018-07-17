San Diego International Airport receives innovation award

Opening Day kicks off at Del Mar Wednesday, but L’Auberge is celebrating its 10th year starting with a pre-party!
Jamacha Boulevard in Spring Valley is closed between Sweetwater Springs Boulevard and Folex Way due to that natural gas leak, according to sheriff's officials.
The next time you visit a North County beach you may notice a welcome change. There's now more sand to dig your toes into and build sandcastles with - more than 440,000 cubic yards of sand to be exact.
A motorist was killed Tuesday when he crashed his SUV off Interstate 8 near El Cajon, was ejected from the vehicle and then wound up pinned underneath it, authorities reported.
Another phone scam is making the rounds again and the Coronado Police Department is warning locals not to fall for it.
San Diego International Airport is the recipient of the American Association of Airport Executives' 2018 Most Innovative Large Hub Airport award.
The Surfrider Foundation announced that it is filing a lawsuit against the federal agency in charge of water and sanitation issues at the U.S.-Mexico border for its inability to stop Tijuana River sewage flows from polluting local beaches.
San Diego Fire-Rescue later this year will add to its fleet a new helicopter designed to help find and extinguish wildfires quicker, perform rescue missions and deliver initial medical care.