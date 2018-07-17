San Diego International Airport receives innovation award

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego International Airport is the recipient of the American Association of Airport Executives' 2018 Most Innovative Large Hub Airport award.



The airport was recognized for its environmental sustainability programs and unique Airport Innovation Lab.



"Our innovation focus is informed by the unique characteristics of this airport," said Kimberly Becker, the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority's president and CEO. "Being right next to San Diego Bay drives our commitment to environmental stewardship. And operating on a small, 661-acre footprint drives us to think of new ways to fund necessary improvements, while always enhancing the passenger experience."



Airport officials highlighted two environmental programs that attracted award attention. One involves collecting air conditioning condensate that typically drips onto the airfield and recycling it for non-potable water uses. The other, called the Good Traveler carbon-offset program, allows for the purchase of credits to offset the negative environmental effects of air travel.



The Airport Innovation Lab was set up in a decommissioned former commuter terminal to workshop ideas for possible use around the country. The lab will soon work with 10 companies to test potential solutions to airport parking and help passengers with unique needs navigate airport environments.



Previously, the lab was responsible for launching a food and retail item delivery service for passengers at their gates. The service has since expanded to Port Authority of New York & New Jersey airports.