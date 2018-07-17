Natural gas leak in Spring Valley prompts road closures, business evacuations

SPRING VALLEY (NEWS 8) — Jamacha Boulevard in Spring Valley is closed between Sweetwater Springs Boulevard and Folex Way due to that natural gas leak, according to sheriff's officials.

Several businesses on the latter street have been evacuated as a precaution pending repairs.

There are no reports that anyone has suffered any ill health effects due to the vapors.

Spring Valley, Jamacha Blvd is CLOSED between Sweetwater Springs and Folex Way, all lanes are closed due to a gas leak. — San Diego County DPW (@sdcountydpw) July 17, 2018

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.