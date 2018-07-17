Natural gas leak in Spring Valley prompts road closures, busines - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Natural gas leak in Spring Valley prompts road closures, business evacuations

Posted: Updated:

SPRING VALLEY (NEWS 8) — Jamacha Boulevard in Spring Valley is closed between Sweetwater Springs Boulevard and Folex Way due to that natural gas leak, according to sheriff's officials.

Several businesses on the latter street have been evacuated as a precaution pending repairs.

There are no reports that anyone has suffered any ill health effects due to the vapors.

Get the latest News 8 Traffic updates »

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.