Sand replenishment efforts completed at North County San Diego beaches

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — The next time you visit a North County beach you may notice a welcome change. There's now more sand to dig your toes into and build sandcastles with - more than 440,000 cubic yards of sand to be exact.

Local elected officials and personnel from several agencies celebrated the completion of the unique effort at Cardiff State Beach and Fletcher Cove - a project which has even drawn national attention.

More than 440,000 cubic yards of sand were dredged from the San Elijo Lagoon Ecological Reserve for placement at the aforementioned beaches.

Officials also celebrated recognition from the American Shore and Beach Preservation Association, which named Cardiff State Beach one of the top five best-restored beaches of 2018.