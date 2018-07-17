What's on trend for Opening Day at Del Mar

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Opening Day kicks off at Del Mar Wednesday, but L’Auberge is celebrating its 10th year starting with a pre-party!

It's always about the hats and fashionistas, but what about the guys? They need to show some style too!

CBS News 8’s Ashley Jacobs walks you through Opening Day from start to finish, covering everything from what to wear to placing a bet as she turns to the experts to see the latest trends for men.

The pre-party will be held on the Pacific Terrace tonight from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

For more information, visit their website.