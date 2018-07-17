Environmental Alert: San Diego region seeing more coyotes

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Residents across the San Diego region are reporting an increase of coyote sightings around their homes.

In La Mesa, a coyote was spotted on Mount Nebo at the secret stairs. The San Diego Humane Society said the uptick in sightings is normal during the summer months, but the increase in sightings can also be tied to the recent wildfires.

“Many wild animals get displaced from these fires. Especially with coyotes, they run and flee just like any other animal,” said Carly Padilla. She is the community outreach educator for Project Wildlife.

When it comes to coyote sightings, Padilla said, “We are getting about four to five calls a week compared to maybe one to three we were getting beforehand. We tend to see a spike in numbers during summer months.”

The heat, recent wildfires and the lack of rain have coyotes looking for food and water in areas they may have not searched at other times. “Coyotes can be on the outskirts, but there can be some in the cities. It is just due to the different resources,” said Padilla.

La Mesa Councilmember Colin Parent tweeted photos earlier this month about a coyote sighting during his morning workout on Mount Nebo.

“For the most part they tend to keep their distance, and you don’t know they are in your neighborhood. They are great for rodent control, and you don’t have to pay attention to them,” said Padilla.

Padilla advised that if you encounter a coyote, keep your eye on the animal and slowly back away. “Never run away from a coyote. That is the biggest thing, you don’t want to become prey. Be big, bad and loud.”

Padilla also said to not feed coyotes. “When people intentionally feed coyotes, they get more and more used to humans, which is never a good thing for a coyote.”

In regards to pets, Padilla said to make sure dogs and cats are kept indoors overnight. She also advised to keep your pet’s food and water inside.