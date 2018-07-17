National University system to acquire Northcentral University

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego-based National University System Tuesday announced it will acquire Northcentral University, which serves roughly 10,000 online students.

Pending review and approval, Northcentral will join the nonprofit system's three other accredited institutions: National University, John F. Kennedy University and City University of Seattle.

The addition of Northcentral, also based in San Diego, reinforces the National University System's commitment to adult learning past the undergraduate level, NUS Chancellor Michael Cunningham said.

Northcentral currently offers 19 doctoral and 20 master's degree programs.

"The National University System is pleased to welcome Northcentral University as our newest affiliate as we expand our reach nationally to offer lifelong learners new opportunities to pursue a quality education through the doctoral level," Cunningham said. "The programs offered by Northcentral University allow us to enhance and strengthen our academic pathways while offering personalized approaches to online education that align with the system's direction as a nonprofit network dedicated to re-investing in our students and lowering the cost of a college degree."

Unlike other NUS affiliates, Northcentral offers a "one-to-one" online learning system intended to improve student-professor engagement.

After the acquisition is finalized, Northcentral is expected to function as an independent university affiliate. It will, however, be converted to a nonprofit to align with system priorities.

"Northcentral University is proud to continue serving students globally in their aspirations to pursue and obtain an advanced degree through our innovative approaches to the student experience," President George Burnett said. "The National University System shares this vision, and as an affiliate, Northcentral will have a terrific opportunity to grow, diversify degree offerings and deliver superior student outcomes in the coming years."

The system currently serves more than 45,000 students across 50 states and more than 40 countries.

Goals to serve additional adult learners have led to increased investment in personalized online learning resources, according to the NUS, including new technological platforms.

Last week, the NUS introduced the FlexCourse platform, which supports pace-flexible online degree programs.