Palomar, City College chosen for free or low-cost textbook program

A downtown bar in San Diego is facing backlash after it promoted a party to celebrate Comic-Con attendees leaving San Diego after the convention ends.
In February 2018, the City of San Diego admitted more than 300 water customers had been overcharged due to human error.
Residents across the San Diego region are reporting an increase of coyote sightings around their homes.
At some point in life, many people stop worrying about what other people think - and only do what makes them happy.
News 8 Sports Director, Kyle Kraska, spent a few hours with Padres all-time great Trevor Hoffman who is headed to Cooperstown to be inducted into Major League Baseball's Hall of Fame.
So-called "porch pirates" aren't new in San Diego, but one is turning online shopping, for some, into a nasty trick. A man was recently caught on camera swapping delivered packages with empty ones.
A person who spent time at the USA Hostel in downtown San Diego has been diagnosed with meningococcal disease, the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported Tuesday.
Palomar College and San Diego City College are among nine colleges nationwide that will participate in a program providing free to low-cost digital textbooks and other course resources to students, it was announced Tuesday.
The San Diego-based National University System Tuesday announced it will acquire Northcentral University, which serves roughly 10,000 online students.
The San Diego City Council Tuesday approved a $5.5 million loan for construction of an affordable-housing complex for homeless seniors in San Ysidro.