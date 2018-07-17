Health Alert: Meningococcal case reported in downtown San Diego

A person who spent time at the USA Hostel in downtown San Diego has been diagnosed with meningococcal disease, the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported Tuesday.
Summer camps are getting underway and many of them require a sports physical. If you are having trouble booking time with your regular physician, the nurse practitioners at CVS Minute Clinic can help.
A tuberculosis case was reported at UC San Diego, the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency announced Wednesday.
A judge in California has ordered U.S. border authorities to reunite separated families within 30 days.
The summer solstice, the first official day of summer, has arrived — which means it’s also the start of summer swimming pool season. So, it’s time to make sure if you have a pool that you’re doing everything you can to keep it safe and clean.
Thursday is the longest day of the year, the summer solstice, and it is also a day when the Alzheimer's Association honors those with dementia and their caregivers, who have the longest day, every day.
As the official start of summer is almost upon us, a painful infection has many San Diegans putting their warm weather plans on hold. The Nurse Practitioners at CVS Minute Clinic said seeking medical attention is a good idea.
It's hard enough to find a favorite sunscreen - one that goes on right and protects your skin. To add to the difficulty, a top consumer group says a majority of sunscreens they tested either don't work well or contain potentially harmful ingredients.
San Diego County is actively seeking homeless individuals to take advantage of a budding health care program intended to save public money, officials announced Monday. Whole Person Wellness, which launched in January, funds access to behavioral and physical health services for frequent emergency care services users in order to shave Medi-Cal costs.
The San Diego County Suicide Prevention Council today announced new efforts to prevent people from taking their lives. Following a series of community focus groups and online surveys, the council revised its Suicide Prevention Action Plan to include nine strategies on suicide mitigation.